TNCA plans to build a state-of-the-art complex

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association is embarking on an infrastructure push and is looking to build a state-of-the-art complex that can house four grounds.

Currently, the TNCA doesn’t own any of the major cricketing facilities in the state, including the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, which is on lease with the government.

There are stadiums in Salem, Natham, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli where TNPL matches are being held, but the grounds are owned by colleges or private firms.

If the project materialises, it will be the first ground owned directly by the association.

The idea is to build four grounds in the same complex, similar to what other states already have, like KSCA’s Alur grounds near Bengaluru.

The proposed facility will have one with floodlights and can host BCCI tournaments, including the infrastructure for live broadcasts. The venue will also have all the modern amenities, including a gym, a swimming pool, a cafeteria, and a 24-to-36-room dorm facility.

“With the number of matches getting higher every year, across age categories for both men and women, we felt we needed a place of our own with all the latest facilities to help our players,” said TNCA secretary R.I. Palani.

“We have a few potential sites, but there are a lot of restrictions, including soil, availability of water and other infrastructure that we have to consider. More importantly, we also want to ensure it is financially feasible,” he added.

The TNCA is also upgrading the venues in Salem, Coimbatore, and Natham with a 24-bedroom dormitory and a gym so that players can even stay at the venue during matches.

Madurai in TNPL map

Meanwhile, Madurai could be on the TNPL map as early as next year with a new stadium being built by the Velammal group. The venue can accommodate 8000 spectators, with a provision to increase the capacity by another 6000. Apart from TNPL, other tournaments, including women’s internationals, could also be held there.

The TNCA has also signed a lease agreement with Gojan College for four grounds, two turf pitches, and two matting pitches that will be used for lower division league matches and selection trials.

