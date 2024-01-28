ADVERTISEMENT

TNCA inter-district 30-over women’s cricket tournament scores

January 28, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

S.J. Rithika (Salem, 6/11)

Off-spinner S.J. Rithika’s six for 11 helped Salem bowl out Coimbatore for 99 and claim a 39-run win in the second round of the TNCA inter-district 30-over women’s cricket tournament at Tuticorin here on Saturday.

The scores (second round): At Krishnagiri: Dindigul 202/4 in 30 overs (K.S. Jai Shiva Shree 81, M. Viswa Harini 36) bt Thiruvarur 79 in 27.2 overs (R. Abish Jebeshy 31, S. Asrankha 4/22, S. Aishwarya Menon 3/12).

Krishnagiri 153/7 in 30 overs (K. Hasini 70, T. Rithika 30) lost to Chengalpattu 154/2 in 26.5 overs (Neha Yuvaraj 75 n.o., S.R. Srisuveedha 33 n.o.).

At Tiruchirappalli: Thanjavur 47 in 21.4 overs (S. Kanashri 3/7, P. Hasini 3/8) lost to Tiruchirappalli 48/1 in 10 overs.

Sivagangai 74/8 in 30 overs lost to Tirunelveli 75/4 in 14.5 overs (S. Nagaraji 3/16).

At Tuticorin: Salem 138/8 in 30 overs (R. Abarna 85, B. Shree Swagatha 3/27, N. Natasha 3/16) bt Coimbatore 99 in 22 overs (S.R. Monishaa 40, S.J. Rithika 6/11).

Thoothukudi 32 in 18 overs lost to Namakkal 33 for no loss in 2.5 overs.

At Tiruvallur: Karur 100 in 27 overs (Krishnan Kavya Sritha 3/8, T. Alagurani 3/23) lost to Madurai 101/7 in 25.3 overs.

Thiruvallur 144/9 in 30 overs (V.R. Yeshwanthika 34, J. Umamageshwari 3/21) lost to Ranipet 145/2 in 25 overs (S. Rinaaz 65 n.o., R. Ragavi 37).

