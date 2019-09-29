TNCA has no option, but to modify its Constitution: Rai

Even as many BCCI member associations went through their elections during the week-end to enable them to take part in the election at the annual general meeting of the BCCI here on October 22, the cricketing fraternity in the country is watching the response from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) after it was told by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that there are 21 diversions in its amended Constitution and hence the State is not compliant of the Supreme Court judgement of Aug. 9, 2018 and Sept. 20, 2019. Both orders relate to the Justice Lodha Reforms In Cricket Report.

After examining the TNCA Constitution sent to the CoA by former secretary R.I. Palani on Sept. 25, the CoA said that “various amendments have been made by the TNCA on a deliberate misinterpretation of the order of 20th Sept. 2018” and that it needs to accurately amend its Constitution.

The CoA told the TNCA to revert with a registered Constitution compliant with the two Supreme Court orders, before Oct. 4.

Responding to current situation that the TNCA is in, the head of the CoA, Vinod Rai told The Hindu that “the TNCA has no option, but to modify its Constitution” in order to be in terms with the two apex court orders.

Rai further said: “If 30 odd other members can do it, why not TNCA?”

In the event of the TNCA disagreeing to amend its Constitution as directed by the CoA, Rai said: “We can only take the horse to the water, but can’t make it drink.

“If the TNCA does not agree, it can go to the Court.”

Participation in AGM

When asked if the TNCA would be allowed to take part in the AGM, Rai said: “That will be decided by the Electoral Officer. Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Mr. N. Gopalaswami, who is the BCCI Electoral Officer, has stated in the election schedule note that he will only entertain BCCI members who are determined to be BCCI Constitution-compliant by the CoA.

Following the Supreme Court order of Sept. 20, the TNCA conducted its election on Sept. 26 and elected Rupa Gurunath as its president, unopposed.

The TNCA elected two vice-presidents, an anomaly the CoA has noted and said the Supreme Court order only allowed it to elect an assistant secretary in addition to the other five office-bearers.

The CoA defined office-bearers as president (1), vice-president (1), secretary (1), jt. secretary (1), treasurer (1) and assistant secretary (1).