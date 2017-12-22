TN probables for zonal T20 tournament

Chennai: The state senior selectors will meet on Saturday to pick the Tamil Nadu probables for the South Zone Twenty20 competition beginning on January 8, 2018 at Vijayawada.
Cricketers who caught the eye in the Tamil Nadu Premier League such as hard-hitting batsmen Vivek Raj and M. Shahjahan, pacemen Athisiyaraj Davidson and R. Silambarasan, left-arm spinner Ganesh Moorthy, wicketkeeper-batsman R. Rohith, and the experienced stroke-maker Anirudha Srikkanth could find a place.
TNCA joint secretary R.I. Palani said: “We will have two practice matches on Dec. 26 and 27 among the probables at Chepauk. Then the squad will be picked.”
