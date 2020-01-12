TN coach unhappy with the pitch

After another gruelling day on the field for Tamil Nadu, coach D. Vasu was disappointed with his bowlers’ efforts in the first innings on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the second day’s play, Vasu said, “We didn’t bowl well and the wicket was damp and slow. Bowlers themselves have admitted that. As long as they learn from this, I am fine with that.”

The coach was also critical about the nature of the wicket at Chepauk saying it was not conducive for forcing a result. “It looks like a dead wicket. It may turn on the third day but these kinds of wickets prepared by the curator, I am extremely unhappy. It’s a new wicket, we don’t get the home advantage that we deserve. I mean, we need to have good wickets, not a green top or a turner but there should be something for the bowlers and that’s what makes good cricket.”

Dinesh Karthik went off the field holding his back before lunch. The coach gave updates saying, “He had taken rest, he should be fine by tomorrow.”