TN-born Nivethan Radhakrishnan in Australia U-19 squad

Nivethan.  

The 18-year-old Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan has been named in the Australian squad for the under-19 World Cup to be held in the West Indies in January 2022.

Nivethan is a left-handed top-order batter and an ambidextrous bowler who bowls off-spin and left-arm spin.

The youngster, who immigrated to Australia in 2013, has played in the TNCA first division for Swaraj CC and been part of two TNPL squads in recent times.

Earlier this year, he was handed a First Class contract by Tasmania for the 2021-22 season and was also a net bowler for Delhi Capitals.


