Tiwary to lead Bengal in Abhimanyu’s absence

December 10, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Sports Bureau

Manoj Tiwary will lead the Bengal team in the first two Ranji Trophy matches as skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran has been asked to join the Indian squad for the forthcoming away Test series against Bangladesh, starting from December 14.

It is learnt that Abhimanyu, who led India-A against Bangladesh-A recently in two First Class matches in Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet, has been asked to join the Indian side following Rohit Sharma’s left thumb injury. 

Following the development, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday picked Tiwary as the stand-in captain and named Koushik Ghosh as Abhimanyu’s replacement.

The CAB also selected Ravi Kant Singh in the place of pacer Mukesh Kumar, who is said to be out of action due to an injury.

