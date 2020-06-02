Tinu Yohannan appointed as Ranji coach

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has appointed former India medium-pacer Tinu Yohannan as Kerala Ranji Trophy coach for the upcoming season.

The decision was taken at KCA’s general body meeting held through video-conference on Monday. The KCA’s cricket advisory committee had recommended Yohannan’s name from five candidates and it was accepted by the general body. The meeting also entrusted KCA office-bearers to choose coaches for the junior teams also for the upcoming season.

“It is a huge honour as well as a challenge,” said Yohannan later. This is a second stint for Yohannan as Kerala’s chief coach. He was serving as the director of KCA’s High Performance Centre in Alappuzha when chosen for this job.

Short tenure

Tinu’s first tenure was restricted to three matches when he was appointed as interim coach when P. Balachandran was sacked midway during the 2016 season.

“I am not new to the job. I had served as interim coach before and I have been associated with the team as a bowling coach and assistant coach for several years. It feels great when you are made coach of a team for which you have played for 12 years,” said Yohannan.

“I know the expectations will be high especially after the poor performance last season. It is a fresh challenge but an opportunity for me. I think since I known all the players for many years my job will be a little easier. I have played with senior players like Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby and against Robin Uthappa. So I don’t think I will have any problem dealing with them,” he added.

Yohannan also said he would chalk up the coaching plans once the restrictions are lifted by the State Government.

Other decisions

Meanwhile, the meeting also decided to start the functioning of the high performance centre only after receiving permission from the State government.

The inter-district and zonal tournaments for this season will be rescheduled. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the elections to Kasargod, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malappuram and Pathanamthitta district cricket associations will be held only after the completion of district leagues in these districts. The existing office-bearers and executive committees in these districts will continue till the next elections.