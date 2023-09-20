ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Southee to undergo thumb surgery, World Cup decision next week

September 20, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The 34-year-old Kiwi pacer dislocated and fractured his thumb while attempting to take a catch in the fourth and final one-day international against England recently.

Reuters

New Zealand’s Tim Southee is injured after he fails to catch out England’s Joe Root during the One Day International cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will undergo thumb surgery on Thursday, September 21, 2023 and a decision on his participation in the upcoming World Cup in India will be taken next week, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

The 34-year-old dislocated and fractured his thumb while attempting to take a catch in the fourth and final one-day international against England on September 15.

"A decision on the senior pace bowler’s availability for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India will be made early next week once the results of the surgery are known," NZC said in a statement on Wednesday.

New Zealand play champions England in their World Cup opener on Oct. 5 and head coach Gary Stead said Southee would be given "every chance" to play a part in their campaign.

"We've got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim," Stead said.

"He'll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play."

New Zealand have sent a second-string squad to play a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh beginning on Thursday.

