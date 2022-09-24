Tim David is versatile and adds to Australia's batting options, says Aaron Finch

Australia’s Tim David seen during a practice session. File | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia

Big-hitting Tim David is a "versatile and flexible" player and his presence only adds to the options that Australia possess going into the T20 World cup, feels skipper Aaron Finch.

The Singapore-born batter, known from his explosive knocks, made his debut for Australia in the first T20.

"What Tim brings to the table obviously is some great form in competitions around the world. In various batting positions I know in the PSL, he batted at 4 and had a great tournament, other tournaments, he batted five and six," Finch said.

"So we see him as a really versatile and flexible player and obviously his power speaks for itself.

"We've all seen how destructive he can be once he gets in and in terms of the order I think it just depends on the game situation, maybe, some matchups in the opposition as well." Talking about David's batting position, he said: "Ideally, it'd be right towards the back end because the top order has done a great job.

"But I think if you look down our World Cup squad, we've got some power there with Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade and Smith. We've got a lot of options there which is really good." Australia suffered a six-wicket loss to India in the second T20 which was reduced to 8 overs a side due to wet outfield.

"It's important that you're always looking at ways to improve and obviously we were with Maxwell at three, Tim David at four. So we're trying to be a bit more aggressive up front and yeah, we haven't played too many shortened games," Finch said.

"Especially leading into a World Cup, we've to put some thought into it over some time. Josh Inglis came out at the last minute, and Sean Abbott took his spot. That was just to give us an extra bowling option, not knowing how the wicket would play.

"So there's just a little bit of execution with bat and ball I think at times that probably just swung the momentum of the game. And obviously, the way the Rohit played was pretty special. And also Axar the way that he bowled, he was outstanding."