Tickets for second Test to be sold online from today

Tickets for the second Test between India and England, to be held from February 13 to 17 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, will go on sale from Monday (February 8).

The tickets for the general public will be sold only through online www.paytm.com & www.insider.in, Paytm app and Paytm Insider app from 10 a.m. onwards.

The daily ticket prices are ₹100 for C, D, E Lower stands; ₹150 for D, E Upper, and F, H, I, J, K Lower; ₹200 for I, J, K Upper.

The redemption of online tickets will be done from 10 a.m. on February 11 at booth No. 3 located on Victoria Hostel Road.

