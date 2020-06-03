Cricket

Three say no to England tour as West Indies names squad

Three West Indies players — Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul — on Wednesday refused to tour England for next month’s proposed three-Test series starting on July 8, which will be conducted in a bio-secure environment to combat the COVID-19 threat.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 14-man squad for the series, which is expected to mark the resumption of international cricket if it gets the final approval from the UK government.

“Bravo, Hetmyer and Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

The squad:

Jason Holder (Capt.), Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Shemarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nkrumah Bonner, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, and Jermaine Blackwood.

