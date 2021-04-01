Three new faces in Kiwi Test squad

IPL casts doubt over Williamson, Boult availability

New Zealand named a squad of 20 players on Thursday for its tour of England including three uncapped players, but with a question mark over the talismanic Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

The newcomers to the New Zealand squad are 21-year-old all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, swing bowler Jacob Duffy and in-form batsman Devon Conway. The squad: Kane Williamson (Capt.), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, B-J. Watling and Will Young.