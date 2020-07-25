Three members of South African women squad test positive for COVID-19

Three members of the South African women’s cricket squad have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their training camp for a proposed tour of England.
The three members, including one support staff, have been withdrawn from the camp by Cricket South Africa (CSA).
The camp is scheduled to start in Pretoria from July 27.
“We can confirm that three people have tested positive. The players and support staff that have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days and will take no part in the training camp,” CSA said in a release.
“They have nil to mild symptoms as our medical team continue to closely monitor them in accordance with CSA’s COVID-19 Steering Committee protocols to ensure their well-being. The players’ return to train and play program will be guided by the CSA Medical Committee’s protocols,” the release stated.
CSA conducted 34 tests on the players and support staff.
The squad and support staff will undergo a second round of testing in preparation for the second training camp, which gets underway from August 16.
South Africa are preparing for a proposed tour of England, part of the preparation for next year’s ICC World Cup, for limited-overs matches in September.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath