Three Indians in ICC Test Team-of-the-Year

Dubai

21 January 2022 03:51 IST

Mithali, Jhulan in ODI team; men draw a blank

Rohit Sharma features as opener, Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper and R. Ashwin as the lone specialist spinner in the ICC men’s Test Team-of-the-Year, but no Indian is included in the men’s ODI XI.

However, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami feature in the women’s ODI XI.

The non-selection of Indians in the ODI squad is more to do with lack of matches rather than poor performances.

Only Shikhar Dhawan has played all the ODIs in 2021. Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma only played three matches.

The ICC teams of 2021:

Test: Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne (Aus), Joe Root (Eng), Kane Williamson (Capt. NZ), Fawad Alam (Pak), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamison (NZ), Hasan Ali (Pak) and Shaheen Afridi (Pak).

Women’s ODI: Lizelle Lee (SA), Alyssa Healy (Aus), Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Mithali Raj, Heather Knight (Capt., Eng), Hayley Matthews (WI), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Fatima Sana (Pak), Jhulan Goswami and Anisa Mohammed (WI).

Men’s ODI: Babar Azam (Capt.,) and Fakhar Zaman (Pak), Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) and Mustafizur Rahaman (Ban), Wanindu Hasaranga and Dishmantha Chameera (SL), Paul Stirling and Simi Singh (Ire).