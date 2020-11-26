Thought Rohit was travelling with us to Australia: Kohli

Shami and Rahul... India’s vital cogs.

26 November 2020 23:03 IST

India skipper says that the way the matter was handled was ‘confusing’

Virat Kohli, disappointed at the lack of clarity in the Rohit Sharma issue, said the way the matter was handled was “confusing.” He also felt that Rohit and Ishant Sharma could have recovered in Australia like Wriddhiman Saha. At a virtual press conference of Thursday, the India skipper was candid in his views. Excerpts:

On Rohit and Ishant's rehab in India and Saha's recovery in Australia

It would have definitely increased their chances of playing the Test matches [had they travelled]. Saha had an injury during the IPL and has been doing his rehab with the team. We are aware of his progress and he is on the right path to make sure he is fit and available in time to play the Test series; that would have been the case with Rohit and Ishant too.

On Rohit’s exclusion for the limited-over leg

Two days before the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail which said that he [Rohit] was unavailable for selection as he had picked up an injury during the IPL. It mentioned that there was a two-week rest and rehab period. That was the information we got, and after that he played in the IPL. So we thought he was going to be on that flight to Australia. We had no information on why he was not travelling with us. The only other information we received officially was that he was at the NCA and will be further assessed on December 11. We had been playing the waiting game for a while, which is not ideal at all. It has been confusing.

On the paternity leave after the first Test

The decision was made before we had the selection meeting. I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife [Anushka Sharma] for the birth of our first child. It is a special and beautiful moment in my life.

On youngsters such as Gill

We are looking at giving opportunities to the younger players. It is a very important series for them to grow as individuals.

On Bumrah and Shami's workload in the series

It is a no-brainer. They have gone through a full IPL season and bowled beautifully. They are in great rhythm. It will be important to monitor the workload and that's when the young guys come in. As a captain, it is crucial to know how the bowlers stand in terms of workload and how their bodies are feeling.

On starting well in the white-ball series for momentum

I don't think there is any extra desperation or need to think on those lines. The last time we were successful here was for a reason. We are focusing on a process and we are strong in our mind to be at our best in difficult situations and that doesn't change.

On the percentage point system in the World Test Championship

It is surprising because we were told that points were the matter of contention for the top two teams qualifying in the World Test Championship and now suddenly, it has become percentage. Further questions about this should be asked to the ICC to understand why this has been done.