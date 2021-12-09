Third ‘Test’ between India-A and South Africa-A ends in a draw

BLOEMFONTEIN

09 December 2021 22:40 IST

Pursuing a target of 304, India-A finished at 90 for three when the match was called off.

Sarel Erwee (97) and Zubayr Hamza (125 not out) flayed the India-A as South Africa-A declared at 311 for three in its second innings on the fourth and final day of the third ‘Test’ here on Thursday.

Prithvi Shaw made 38 off 34 balls with eight balls before falling to Senuran Muthusamy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran (19) and Devdutt Padikkal (15) were the other batters dismissed.

Hanuma Vihari (13) and Ishan Kishan (0) were unbeaten as the contest ended in a draw.

The scores: South Africa-A 268 & 311/3 decl. in 86 overs (Sarel Erwee 97, Zubayr Hamza 125 n.o.) drew with India-A 276 and 90/3 in 17 overs (Prithvi Shaw 38).