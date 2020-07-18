England vs West Indies | Third day’s play washed out

Jofra Archer will be available for England’s third and final Test against the West Indies next week after being ruled out of the second match for a breach of coronavirus protocols, it was announced on Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s statement came as the host’s quest to level the three-match series at 1-1 was frustrated by rain washing out the whole of the third day’s play at Old Trafford.

Written warning

The 25-year-old Archer could yet feature in the finale after a disciplinary hearing chaired by England managing director Ashley Giles on Friday decided an “undisclosed” fine, believed to be in the region of £30,000, and a written warning amounted to sufficient punishment.

He will undergo two COVID-19 tests, which have to produce negative results, before his self-isolation period is lifted. The ECB said Archer was due to rejoin the squad on Tuesday.