Third Ashes Test in Perth: Malan, Bairstow steady England

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat in the third Ashes test against Australia in Perth on Thursday.
A victory for Australia at the WACA would give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Australia have made one change to the side that won the second test, with seam bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh replacing out-of-form number five batsman Peter Handscomb.
England have stuck with the same team that lost by 120 runs in Adelaide but tweaked the batting order with Jonny Bairstow promoted to six and all-rounder Moeen Ali going down to seven.
