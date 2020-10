‘Think I let the noise get to me last time around’

Key player: Starc, who skipped IPL to be with his family, is happy that he is getting to hone his skills with the red ball. | Photo Credit: Andrew Brownbill

MELBOURNE

27 October 2020 21:43 IST

Starc says ‘time will tell’ if his extra preparation will help in the India series

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc says he let the noise get to him when India toured Australia two years ago but “couldn’t care less” now as he gears up for the upcoming home Test series against Virat Kohli’s team.

Starc had received flak for his performance against India after taking 13 wickets in the four-Test series in 2018-19.

“I think I let the noise get to me, to be perfectly honest, which is a big reason why I don’t pay attention to anything now,” Starc was quoted by cricket.com.au.

“By the end of that summer I was just running in and trying to bowl as fast as I could, just to focus on one thing. It worked out for the last Test of that summer.”

Australia lost its first-ever Test series at home to India in 2018-19. India is set to tour Australia again for three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Tests next month.

“The noise just got to me and (so did) people who really didn’t have any part of the team, (who voiced) opinions which they’re entitled to, (but) now I just couldn’t care less what people say,” said Starc.

“I just don’t need to listen to that stuff anymore. I don’t read it and I’m a happier person for it. As long as I have people around me who I trust talking to, and (in) the changeroom as well that positive reinforcement is there no matter what.”

Technical changes

Starc said he made some technical changes during last year’s Sheffield Shield games ahead of the home series against Pakistan.

Starc, who had skipped the IPL to be with his family, said only “time will tell” if his extra First Class preparation would hand him an advantage in the upcoming series.

“To have a couple of Shield games now, to just focus on that and continue to reinforce some of the little changes I’ve made over the last couple of months, it’s a good chance to make that happen against some good domestic players.

“The wickets have been quite flat here so it’s just a chance to hone those skills on wickets that aren’t offering too much.

“You can look at it either way — the guys over in the IPL are over there playing an extremely high level of cricket, but I get to hone my skills with the red ball.”