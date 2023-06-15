HamberMenu
Thilak Naidu replaces S Sharath in BCCI junior selection panel

June 15, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The 45-year-old played the last of his 93 first-class games back in 2009. Naidu also played 53 List A games and a T20 for Karnataka before announcing his retirement in 2012. File | Photo Credit: K. Gopinathan

Former Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter Thilak Naidu has replaced S Sharath in the BCCI junior selection panel as the latter was promoted to the senior selection committee earlier this year.

Mr. Naidu will represent South Zone in the junior selection panel. Sharath was heading the junior committee until he got promoted in January.

"Naidu has replaced S Sharath," said a BCCI source.

The 45-year-old played the last of his 93 first-class games back in 2009. Naidu also played 53 List A games and a T20 for Karnataka before announcing his retirement in 2012.

The BCCI is also expected to close in a vacant position in the senior selection panel after chairman Chetan Sharma stepped down in February following a sting operation in which he revealed classified selection matters.

The source also added that the head coach of the women's cricket team will be announced within a week.

