‘There will be some spin’

England vice-captain Moeen Ali feels the Oval pitch will assist the spinners but doesn’t expect exaggerated turn.

“I think in England, most grounds tend to spin a little bit anyway, obviously some more than the others. There’s always some spin (at the Oval), but I am not expecting to be a dance on nails or something,” Moeen said at a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

He that England was surprised with the prolonged absence of India off-spinner R. Ashwin from the playing XI. “I think yes, a little bit maybe (absence of Ashwin). I also feel Jadeja is an amazing cricketer, he’s one of my favourite players in the world. I would always have Jadeja in my side,” said Moeen. About being vice-captain, he said: “I am not really feeling secure about my spot. They considered me as somebody who can do the job. I also know I am the vice-captain because Ben (Stokes) and Jos (Buttler) aren’t there.”