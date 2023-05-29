"Their legacies are immortal, can't really define them": Shubman Gill on being hailed as next big player after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

May 29, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Shubman Gill, a maverick batter who has created records in IPL 2023 and is being hailed as the 'Prince' of Indian cricket, has said that legacies of players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are immortal and can't be defined.

Gill has enthralled cricket fans with his batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The 23-year-old scored three IPL centuries across four innings recently and helped his team Gujarat Titans set up the summit clash against Chennai Super Kings in the final.

There have been suggestions on social media that the young opener can carry forward the batting legacies of legend Sachin Tendulkar and star cricketer Virat Kohli.

Gill told ANI that he appreciates the feelings of people but does not see it that way. “See it’s great when people see it but I don’t really see that way because the generation that all of these people Sachin sir, Virat bhai and Rohit Sharma have inspired is beyond.”

“Had we not won the 1983 World Cup, had there not been a Sachin Tendulkar — had we not won the 2011 world cup would I be as much inspired, maybe or maybe not. So, these kinds of legacies, things kind of things are immortal. you can’t really define their legacies,” Gill told ANI.

The batter hit a whirlwind century in Qualifier 2 while playing for Gujarat Titans against the mighty Mumbai Indians and his knock of 129 runs came of just 60 balls last week.

Shubman is not only making the right noises in the cricket world but he is also making sensational waves in the entertainment industry.

The 23-year-old has lent his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. Sharing his dubbing experience, especially in Punjabi, Shubman said, "It was an amazing experience.

Also, this is the first official Punjabi release. To be able to officially have the whole movie done in Punjabi is all more exciting and for me to be able to be a part of is even more amazing. "Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 1.

