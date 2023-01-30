The victory would have been sweeter had I scored the winning runs: Trisha

January 30, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

She began playing cricket in Bhadrachalam (Telangana) with not a single girl player around! So when she put her hands on the World Cup (under-19) after India’s famous win against England in South Africa on Sunday night, her joy knew no bounds.

“This is the moment we have been waiting for. And, honestly, we were very confident right from the start of the campaign,” said G. Trisha, the leg-spinning all-rounder from Hyderabad in the victorious squad.

“It would have been sweeter had I stayed on till the end and scored the winning runs. Had I not played that stupid shot, I would have been there till the finish,” the 17-year-old Trisha said in a chat with The Hindu.

“In fact, everyone of us enjoyed ourselves the entire World Cup. There was always the feeling that this would be our Cup and it was team effort that made us eventual champions,” said the young and articulate Trisha. “Our fielding was exceptional throughout and that was one of the key reasons for our success story,” she said.

Avoiding pressure

The 12th standard student of Bhavan’s College (Secunderabad) said it was obviously a dream for every member to put their hands on the Cup. “Everyone with whom we interacted in the last few weeks kept reminding us to enjoy every moment of the whole campaign and not succumb to any kind of pressure,” she said.

“Frankly, there was no game that could be described as the turning point. Every game was a challenge and we countered and once we were in the final, we were doubly determined to make it memorable,” Trisha said.

“Joining St. John’s Coaching Foundation, when I was seven, was the turning point in my career. John Manoj Sir introduced me to coach Srinivas, who subsequently groomed me — truly unforgettable! For, after that everything changed for the good as far as my cricketing career, which is possibly only because of my parents’ unstinted support, was concerned,” she said.

Role model Mithali

“My next target is to be picked by a team in the Women’s Premier League,” she said. “Of course, playing for India seniors is the main target as I have grown up watching and bowling to the legend Mithali (Raj) Didi who is also my role model,” Trisha signed off.