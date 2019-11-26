Cricket

The snub that turned it around for Sai Kishore

R. Sai Kishore continued his good run in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, bagging another three-wicket haul to set up a crucial win for his side against Punjab on Monday.

“I am happy that I am getting wickets with the way I am bowling. Sometimes you don’t get wickets even if you bowl well so I am glad to get wickets,” said Sai Kishore, currently the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 18 scalps. The left-arm spinner made his debut in 2017 and was the breakout star of the second edition of the TNPL in 2017 when he finished at the top of the charts with 17 wickets.

He was widely expected to get an IPL contract in 2018 but failed to receive a bid. That snub forced him to work hard on his game, including his batting.

The 23-year-old was promoted to No. 3 to blunt the new ball under seaming conditions in the Hazare Trophy match against Services recently, a task he accomplished with aplomb.

Better prepared

With another auction less than three weeks away and IPL scouts at the grounds here, Sai Kishore is better prepared this time.

“I would be lying if I tell that it (snub) didn’t drive me to become even better.

“If you are not picked at the IPL auction, it means you are not good enough to be there. That’s something that pinches everyone. Many would get dejected when they aren’t picked... my question to myself was ‘why was I not there?’ You need to have that reality check and work towards becoming better.

“You can never suppress that thought (IPL auction), but the important thing is to accept that thought, continue to working on what’s in your hands and do the basics right.”

