The scientist did it, says Sehwag about Ashwin's knock

December 26, 2022 03:31 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi (India)

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to praise his former India teammate and also posted his picture portraying his picture as a scientist working in a laboratory

ANI

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Nazmul Hasan Shanto (right) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

India registered a three-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's gritty knock. The off-spinner also contributed with ball picking up six wickets in the match which included four-wicket haul in the first innings to help his side take 87-run lead followed by two wickets in the second innings to bowl out Bangladesh for 231.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to praise his former India teammate and also posted his picture portraying his picture as a scientist working in a laboratory. "The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer," tweeted Virender Sehwag with Ashwin's picture being portrayed as a scientist.

Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock in the second innings. India went on to clinch the two-match Test series 2-0. The Test series triumph was the 16th win in a row in Asia for India. This was India's first Test series win under the leadership of KL Rahul.

With this three-wicket win, India has strengthened its place to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship table behind Australia.

Brief Scores: Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227/10 and 231/10 (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3-68) vs India 314/10 and 145/7 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74) (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-63). (ANI)

