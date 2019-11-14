The pitch wasn’t unplayable: Mominul Haque

Mominul Haque was in the line of fire on Thursday, on and off the field. Despite a forgettable debut as Test captain, he tried his best to put on a brave front during the post-match media interaction.

He owned up the decision to bat first on a peppy Holkar Stadium pitch against the odds, then took the blame for being dismissed at an inopportune time and even urged the Bangladeshi media contingent to “not ask too many negative questions”.

Credits India’s attack

In the midst of all this, he gave credit to India’s unrelenting bowling attack, that proved to be too good for the visitors.

“The wicket wasn’t unplayable at all or else Mushfiq and I wouldn’t have scored the runs. The problem is that when we are playing the World’s No. 1 Test team, we have to be mentally more stronger,” Mominul said.

When pressed about electing to bat that surprised even the Indian camp, Mominul said: If we had started well, the question wouldn’t have been asked in the first place… Whether we win or lose, I take the blame.

“Mushfiq and I had a good partnership. Liton also got into the rhythm. I think I should take the blame for getting out at the wrong time. If I would have stayed on, it could have been different.”