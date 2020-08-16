The life and times of Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni poses with the World Cup trophy 2011. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar had broken a plethora of records but the elusive World Cup win only came at the fag end of his career, and under Dhoni’s leadership.
Photo: AP
A brand for Indian cricket fans. Dhoni has played 350 ODI, scored 10,773 runs with a healthy average of 50.57 with 10 hundreds and 73 half-centuries. His highest being 183 in ODIs. In 98 Twenty20 internationals, he has scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60. He’s considered a ‘finisher’ for the Indian team for a very long time.
Photo: Reuters
M.S. Dhoni stumped everyone when he announced his retirement from Tests in the middle of a series in Australia and again, most did not know when he decided to hand over the limited overs captaincy to Virat Kohli. Kohli said, “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more.”
Photo: AP
In 2004, Dhoni made his international debut against Bangladesh at the Chittagong ODI. In the next year, he was promoted up the order to accelerate scoring. Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 183 off 145 balls, the then record of the highest individual score in ODI cricket in the second innings.
Photo: AP
Known for his own style of wicket-keeping, Dhoni has effected 444 dismissals in ODIs and 91 in Twenty20 internationals. He also had 294 dismissals in Tests.
Photo: PTI
Dhoni equals Adam Gilchrist’s international record for most dismissals (6) in an innings in ODIs. Dhoni became captain of the Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in South Africa and led a young Indian side to victory against Pakistan in the final in September 2007. He took the risk of picking an inexperienced pacer, Joginder Sharma, instead of Harbhajan Singh to bowl the last over that eventually paid off.
Photo: AP
Dhoni celebrates with teammates the victory against Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup championship in Johannesburg.
Photo: AFP
In June 2013, Dhoni led India to win the ICC Champions Trophy defeating England by five runs in the final, and became the first captain to win all three ICC trophies.
Photo: The Hindu
The Indian Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel on Dhoni in November 2011.
Photo: PTI
In what was his last international match for India, Dhoni was run out in the semifinal against New Zealand at the World Cup 2019.
Photo: AP
India head coach Ravi Shastri said Dhoni’s professionalism stood out. “Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless,” he wrote.
Photo: The Hindu