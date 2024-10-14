Daily quiz | On cricketers

1 / 7 | Of the 28 players who have scored triple centuries, only four have achieved the feat twice. Who are the other two apart from Don Bradman and Brian Lara?
Answer : Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle

2 / 7 | Brian Lara broke Sir Gary Sobers score of 365 not out to hit 375 but the former's score was overhauled by an Australian (380) before Lara took it back with a 400. Name the Australian.
Answer : Mathew Hayden

3 / 7 | Brook's 322-ball effort was the second-fastest in terms of balls taken to reach the mark. Who holds the record for the fastest triple hundred, scoring it just off 278 balls?
Answer : Virender Sehwag

4 / 7 | Which is the only instance in Tests of a batter scoring 300 runs in a day and against whom?
Answer : Bradman's 334 against England in 1930

5 / 7 | Which famous venue in India has seen two triple Test hundreds being scored?
Answer : M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

6 / 7 | What specifically connects triple-century makers Bobby Simpson, Graham Gooch, Mark Taylor, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, Younis Khan, Michael Clarke and Brendon McCullum?
Answer : They achieved the feat while being the captain of their teams