Daily quiz | On cricketers

Of the 28 players who have scored triple centuries, only four have achieved the feat twice. Who are the other two apart from Don Bradman and Brian Lara?
Answer : Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle
Brian Lara broke Sir Gary Sobers score of 365 not out to hit 375 but the former’s score was overhauled by an Australian (380) before Lara took it back with a 400. Name the Australian.
Brook’s 322-ball effort was the second-fastest in terms of balls taken to reach the mark. Who holds the record for the fastest triple hundred, scoring it just off 278 balls?
Which is the only instance in Tests of a batter scoring 300 runs in a day and against whom?
Answer : Bradman’s 334 against England in 1930
Which famous venue in India has seen two triple Test hundreds being scored?
Answer : M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
What specifically connects triple-century makers Bobby Simpson, Graham Gooch, Mark Taylor, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, Younis Khan, Michael Clarke and Brendon McCullum?
Answer : They achieved the feat while being the captain of their teams
Name the batter whose only Test ton is a triple century.
Published - October 14, 2024 05:03 pm IST