Daily Quiz | On Ranji Trophy

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /4 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 4 | This individual was born on the date when Sachin Tendulkar made his Ranji Trophy debut. He would later on be Tendulkar’s unbeaten partner at the other end when the latter played his last Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dhawal Kulkarni SHOW ANSWER

2 / 4 | Which team has the distinction of having recorded both the highest and lowest team total in an innings in Ranji Trophy history? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hyderabad SHOW ANSWER

3 / 4 | Only two bowlers have performed a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy final. Who are they? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : B. Kalyanasundaram (TN) in the 1972-73 season & Rajneesh Gurbani (Vidarbha) in the 2017-18 season SHOW ANSWER