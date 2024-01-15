Daily Quiz | On Ranji Trophy
Karnataka pacer Koushik celebrates with teammates one of his three dismissals in Gujarat’s second essay. START THE QUIZ
1 / 4 |
This individual was born on the date when Sachin Tendulkar made his Ranji Trophy debut. He would later on be Tendulkar’s unbeaten partner at the other end when the latter played his last Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai. Name him.
2 / 4 |
Which team has the distinction of having recorded both the highest and lowest team total in an innings in Ranji Trophy history?
3 / 4 |
Only two bowlers have performed a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy final. Who are they?
Answer : B. Kalyanasundaram (TN) in the 1972-73 season & Rajneesh Gurbani (Vidarbha) in the 2017-18 season
4 / 4 |
What is the similarity between the feats of Premangsu Chatterjee and Pradeep Sundaram?
Answer : Only bowlers to have taken 10 wickets in an innings
