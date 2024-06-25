Barbados has produced many all-time cricket greats. From the three Ws — Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott — to Garfield Sobers, Wesley Hall, Malcolm Marshall, Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge, the list is mighty impressive.

It was before the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup that Hall and others established the Cricket Legends of Barbados museum to keep the legacy alive. The aim was to showcase the incredible home-grown talent of this small island, and to inspire young generations of Barbadians to take up the sport. Located right across the Kensington Oval, the museum houses artefacts from the early 1900s. Among the prized memorabilia is a bat autographed by the first West Indies team to tour England, after the region gained Test status in 1928.

The legends — Sobers, Greenidge, Hall and others — greet visitors, through life-size cut-outs. The bat used by Greenidge in his brutal 226 against Australia in 1991 is a reminder of a once dominant West Indies era.

Sobers, arguably the best cricketer there has ever been, has an entire section dedicated to his brilliance. The Cricket Legends of Barbados museum is one for the history buff.

