WTC | The challenge is strong against this Indian side: Kane Williamson

In familiar zone: The New Zealand team will fancy its chances in the seamer-friendly ambience.

17 June 2021 22:50 IST

We have similar strengths: Williamson

After missing the second Test against England due to an elbow niggle, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson confirmed he has since improved ahead of the WTC final that starts on Friday.

“My elbow has improved with the help of an injection a few days back. I am still managing but it has shown signs of improvement,” said Williamson on the eve of the match.

When asked if it will be a case of India’s batting against the New Zealand bowlers, Williamson said, “I think there are a number of areas of competition. We know how strong the Indian seam bowling attack is, the quality of their spin and clearly their batting is world-class, so they are a very good side and we are aware of that. For us there are some similar strengths as well,” he added.

To a query about whether his side goes into the contest as favourites considering they are the No. 1-ranked side, the 30-year-old said, “We are much more concerned with the cricket that we want to play and also very realistic that India are an incredibly strong side all around the world, and rightly so recognised as the best team. You have these rankings, they take slightly different shapes everyday. But, we know that the challenge is very very strong against this Indian side.”