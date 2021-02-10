The case of the toppling bails

How did the bails fall? Will Sherlock Holmes investigate?

It was the 57th over of the Indian innings, nine wickets had fallen, and Ishant Sharma was facing Jofra Archer.

And, it appeared Ishant had gone so far back to a short-pitched delivery from Archer that he had knocked off the bails.

The decision went to third umpire C. Shamshuddin. Replays, intriguingly showed the bails had come off even as Ishant, not close to the stumps, shaped to play the delivery. It was declared a dead ball.

How then did the bails fall? Was it the wind? Will the fictional English detective investigate please!