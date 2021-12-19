The Ashes | Australia declare, England need 468 to win Adelaide day-night test

Chasing a mammoth target, England have already lost the wicket of opener Haseeb Hameed

Australia declared their second innings on 230-9, setting England 468 to win the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

For the home side, Marnus Labuschagne followed his first innings century with a fifty, while Travis Head also made 51.

Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Dawid Malan claimed two wickets apiece for England who are 1-0 behind in the five-test series.

As Day 4 started, England's bowlers took three early wickets to stall Australia's push for victory, despite an injury in the warm-up for captain Joe Root which prevented the English captain from taking the field for the start of play. Leter, Root returned to the pitch and also picked up two wickets before Australia declared.

Resuming Sunday at 1-45 in its second innings, Australia lost opener Marcus Harris, Steve Smith and nightwatchman Michael Neser early, before a rally by first innings centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head guided Australia to 134-4 at the break, with a lead of 371 runs.

At dinner, Labuschagne was 31 not out with Head on 45 from 44 balls.

Before play, England skipper Root was hit in the lower abdomen while batting in the nets and was taken to hospital for further assessment. Fortunately, Root was cleared of any serious injury and returned to the field later in the session.

Allrounder Ben Stokes stood in as captain for Root as the tourists found their line and length early to make inroads into Australia's batting line up.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.