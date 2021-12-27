The Ashes | England team waits on COVID test results after positive case in family group

MELBOURNE

Third Ashes test between Australia and England is ongoing

England's cricket team was waiting on the results of COVID-19 tests before day two of the third Ashes test after a positive case in the team's family group, the side said on Monday.

"The England team and management are currently at the team hotel waiting results of RFT COVID tests," the team said in a statement.

