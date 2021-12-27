Cricket

The Ashes | England team waits on COVID test results after positive case in family group

Members of the England team take the pitch for the start of action against Australia in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia on December 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters MELBOURNE 27 December 2021 04:31 IST
Updated: 27 December 2021 04:42 IST

Third Ashes test between Australia and England is ongoing

England's cricket team was waiting on the results of COVID-19 tests before day two of the third Ashes test after a positive case in the team's family group, the side said on Monday.

"The England team and management are currently at the team hotel waiting results of RFT COVID tests," the team said in a statement.

