The Ashes | COVID scare in England camp

Two support staff and two family members test positive for coronavirus so far

England was rocked by a major COVID scare ahead of day two of the third Ashes Test on Monday with four members of the team camp — two support staff and two family members — testing positive for coronavirus.

The team and management were forced to undergo urgent rapid antigen tests just as they were about to leave their hotel for the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They were given the all-clear barely 45 minutes before play was due to begin, with the start pushed back half an hour to give them a chance to warm up.

“Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of the England Cricket team’s support staff and two of their family members have returned a positive Covid-19 rapid antigen test,” it said in a statement.

“The affected individuals are currently isolating. The entire playing group and all other support staff have undertaken rapid antigen tests this morning and all have tested negative,” it said.

Australian broadcaster, the Seven Network, also said there had been a positive case among its staff working at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, forcing last-minute changes to the commentary team.

Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive case.

Two members of the media covering the match also tested positive.