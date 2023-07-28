The Ashes, 5th Test | Australia grinds away to cut England's lead to 168

July 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - London

Australia reached 115/2 and cut England's lead to 168 on Friday (July 28) in a mostly grinding session in the final Ashes Test highlighted by a brilliant slip catch from Joe Root.

Root's one-handed grab to his left as the ball flew between him and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow removed Marnus Labuschagne and gave England its only wicket before lunch on Day 2 at The Oval.

Labuschagne faced 82 balls for his nine runs as Australia slowly chipped away at England's first-innings total of 283.

England took 54.4 overs for its 283 all out. Australia had faced 51 overs to get less than half of that as Labuschagne and opener Usman Khawaja looked to blunt England's pace attack with a watchful approach under cloudy skies in London.

Khawaja was 47 not out from 152 balls and new batsman Steve Smith was 13 not out, although he did unleash two consecutive straight drives for four off the bowling of veteran seamer James Anderson near the end of the session.

Australia was 61-1 at the start of the day and Khawaja and Labuschagne's second-wicket partnership crawled to 42 from 156 balls before an edge from Labuschagne off fast bowler Mark Wood prompted Root's spectacular diving catch.

Australia is in no rush. The Aussies lead the series 2-1, have already retained the Ashes and can win the series outright by avoiding defeat at The Oval.