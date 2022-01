The Ashes 5th Test, day 2 | England bowled out for 188, trail Australia by 115

England's Mark Wood is bowled by Australia's Pat Cummins during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, on January 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Hobart

15 January 2022 16:59 IST

Chris Woakes, with his handy 36, was the top scorer for England

Australia will take a lead of 115 into their second innings after they bowled England out for 188 in the final session on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at Hobart on Saturday.

England earlier dismissed Australia for 303 midway through the first session.

But they were unable to make an impression with the bat —their top scorer was number eight Chris Woakes with 36.

Advertising

Advertising

Skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4-45.