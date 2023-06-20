HamberMenu
The Ashes 2023 | Rain delays start of final day to post-lunch

The Test won't start before 1:10 p.m. at the earliest; Australia needs 174 more runs and England seven more wickets to win

June 20, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Birmingham

General view as fans sit in the stands with umbrellas at at Edgbaston, as rain delays the start of play on the fifth day of the first Ashes Test.

General view as fans sit in the stands with umbrellas at at Edgbaston, as rain delays the start of play on the fifth day of the first Ashes Test. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The start of the fifth and final day of the Ashes series opener was delayed by heavy rain at Edgbaston on Tuesday (June 20).

Players will take an early lunch at 12:30 p.m. local time. The Test won't start before 1:10 p.m. at the earliest.

The covers are still on at the Birmingham ground but the rain has eased and the weather is forecast to improve in the afternoon.

Australia needs 174 more runs and England seven more wickets to win. Chasing 281 to win, Australia is 107/3. Usman Khawaja is 34 not out and nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13 not out.

Stuart Broad struck twice late on Monday (June 19) as England fought its way back into the match by claiming the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs.

