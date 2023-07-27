The Ashes 2023 | Australia wins toss, opts to bowl first in the final Test against England

July 27, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - London

Australia has won the toss for the first time this series and opted to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England on July 27.

Australia has already retained the Ashes after a draw in the fourth test. The Aussies lead the series 2-1 going into the final game at The Oval with a chance to win it outright.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said there was one change to his team, with spinner Todd Murphy selected in place of all-rounder Cameron Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

England had already named its team ahead of the game and will field the same lineup from the fourth Test.

That means veteran fast bowler James Anderson will play in the series-ender, which is likely to be his last Ashes Test and possibly his last match for England. England's leading wicket-taker in Tests will turn 42 during the fifth Test.

England was in control of the fourth test in Manchester before rain spoiled the end of the match to deny the home team a chance to take the series to a decisive game at the Oval.

Australia has held the Ashes since 2017.

Lineups

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.