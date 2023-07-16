ADVERTISEMENT

The Ashes 2023 | Alex Carey says he has no regrets about Jonny Bairstow's dismissal at Lord's

July 16, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Manchester

Carey's stumping of Bairstow during the second Ashes Test snowballed into a big controversy with many pundits stating that it was against the spirit of the game

PTI

England’s Jonny Bairstow of was run out by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Day 5 of the Ashes 2nd Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 02, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has no regrets about the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's and said if given a chance he won't hesitate to do it again as he himself has been a sufferer of such a dismissal in the past.

Carey's dismissal of Bairstow during the second Ashes Test snowballed into a big controversy with many pundits stating that it was against the spirit of the game.

During Day 5 of the match, Bairstow wandered out of the crease after ducking Cameron Green's bouncer, thinking that the ball was dead but an alert Carey made a direct hit onto the stumps, stumping out the batter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've definitely been out to that a few times, and I've tried to do it (to batters) in the past as well," Carey said in Manchester ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

"My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way. And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. (My) captain came up to me, and he said, 'You'll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time'."

ALSO READ
The Ashes 2023 | Bairstow's dismissal is 'just as plain as day out', says Mark Butcher

Australia went on to win the game but were subjected to booing by the English crowd and were hurled abuses at the Lord's Long Room by some MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) members.

"We got some pretty instant feedback. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I absolutely respect that. And then everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well," Carey said.

"There's a few chants that I was actually humming along to while I was batting, just trying to change the words a little bit.

"There's some nasty stuff being said, but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. So yeah, I feel really well-supported. I think the whole group does. From Australia, I still think we've got lots of fans, and from England, I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any," he added.

Carey also said Bairstow's dismissal was well-worked out by the Australians as they had already identified his tendency to leave the crease before the ball was dead.

"Obviously his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history, as they say," he said.

"He's a fantastic player, and obviously a big wicket in that match.

"As soon as I got it, I threw it straightaway. And then I guess once the bails come off, it's up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out," he added.

England lead the five-Test Ashes series 2-1. The fourth match will begin here on July 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US