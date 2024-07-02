Thanks for that call: Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from quitting after ODI World Cup heartbreak

Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn't have been a part of history, outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech post T20 trophy win.

Dravid’s tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup after India lost to Australia in the final despite a 10-match winning run, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup.

While Dravid has not reapplied for the role after India’s second T20 World Cup win, he mentioned Rohit’s role in urging him to continue as the coach during his speech in the Kensington Oval dressing room after the team’s win on Saturday.

“Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me November and asking to continue,” Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on July 2. “I think it’s been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and everyone of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time… there is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much,” Dravid said as Rohit laughed shyly.

Dravid said he was short of words but praised the team for putting up a collective show and celebrate the achievement of winning the World Cup.

“I’m really short of words but all I just want to say is thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory,” he said.

“All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let’s really enjoy,” Dravid said.

The former India skipper praised the squad for playing as a team and crossing the line and showing ‘resilience’ despite falling short of the goal a few times in the past.

“I could not be more proud of you guys, to come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team… the resilience. There has been some disappointment over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line,” he said.

“But what this bunch of boys has done, what all of you have done, what everyone in the support staff has done, the hard work that we put in, the sacrifices that we made… the whole country is really really proud of each and everyone of you and what you have achieved, and all of you should be,” Dravid added.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah in attendance, Dravid also spoke about the sacrifices that people close to each and every player make in order to see allow them hog the spotlight. “So many sacrifices that each and everyone of you make, to see your families here today enjoying it, so many of your families back home, just think about all the sacrifices, each and everyone of them has made since the time you were kids, for you to be here in the dressing room,” Dravid said.

“Today, your parents, your wives, your children, your brother, your coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you for you to enjoy this memory in this moment... really, really proud to have being a part of this memory with you guys,” he continued.

Usually articulate, Dravid admitted he was falling short of words but praised the team for their respect towards the outgoing coaching staff.

“I’m not usually short of words but on a day like today, for me to be part of this, I could not be more grateful for the respect, for the kindness, for the effort that each and everyone of you are shown to me, to my coaching staff to my support staff,” he said.

Dravid also praised the BCCI officials and others for their work behind the scenes.

“Behind a great team, there is also a successful organisation and we have to acknowledge the work of BCCI and people behind the scenes for the work they have done. Each one of us comes through a system that gives us the opportunity to go and play, thank you very much,” he added.

