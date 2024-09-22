ADVERTISEMENT

Test cricket is where I belong the most, asserts Rishabh Pant as he scripts dream comeback

Updated - September 22, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Chennai

Rishabh Pant hit his sixth Test century, his first since returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injuries

PTI

India’s Rishabh Pant taking a run during the match between India vs Bangladesh IDFC first Test match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The swashbuckling Rishabh Pant on Sunday (September 22, 2024) asserted that Test cricket is where "I belong the most" after marking his return to his favourite format with a sensational hundred against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Pant hit his sixth Test century, his first since returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident in December 2022, on the third day of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

India crushes Bangladesh by 280 runs in opening Chennai Test

Thanks to hundreds by Pant and Shubman Gill, India set Bangladesh an improbable target of 515, but the visitors fell way short of the mark after being bowled out for 234 in their second innings at Chepauk.

"100 was special because I love playing in Chennai. After injury, I wanted to play all three formats and this was my first Test. Hope to get better every day," Pant said after India's 280-run win.

"It was emotional, I wanted to score each and every match which didn't happen but wanted to do well in Tests, which is where I belong the most. Being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else."

Playing in the manner that defines his batting, Pant struck a fluent 109 off 128 balls, lacing his innings with 13 fours and four sixes. The keeper-batter added 167 runs for the fourth wicket with Gill (119 off 176 balls) and helped lift India from 67/3 to 287/4 declared in their second essay.

"I don't know what people say outside but I try to read the situation in my own way. When you are 30-3, you need to stitch a partnership. That's what Gill and I did.

"To do it with a guy who I have a great relationship with is special," Pant said.

After Pant and Gill's exploits with the bat, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed the visitors with more than five sessions to spare.

First-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) did the bulk of the damage, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/58.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with an 82 off 127 balls.

