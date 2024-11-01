TEST CRICKET | India shoots itself in the foot after dominating most of the day

More than 20,000 spectators thronged the Wankhede Stadium, to celebrate the festive week by supporting the Indian Test team when it needed it the most. But as the floodlights were switched on in the dying moments, 13 minutes of mayhem dampened the celebratory mood that had prevailed for the home fans for most of the day.

Despite Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar wreaking havoc and restricting New Zealand to a moderate 235, reckless batting and decision-making at the fag end meant India found itself in a spot of bother on day one of the third and final Test.

It all started with Yashasvi Jaiswal — looking as solid as he has ever been throughout the year despite taking 16 balls to open his account — attempting a reverse-sweep off Ajaz Patel, missing it and the ball crashing on to his stumps.

No doubt the sweep and reverse-sweep have been key shots on turning pitches this series. However, with the clock ticking and Jaiswal and Shubman Gill having settled into a nice rhythm after captain Rohit Sharma fell early, the former’s shot-selection was questionable.

It was then surprising to see Mohammed Siraj walk out as a nightwatcher. He lasted just one ball, caught plumb in front by one from Ajaz — who by then had settled into a rhythm — that was slower and turned slightly. To add to the debatable decision to deploy him as a nightwatcher, Siraj wasted a DRS review as well.

As if that was not enough, with five minutes remaining for the extended close, Virat Kohli attempted an ambitious single after pushing Rachin Ravindra to mid-on. Matt Henry had a direct hit and Kohli was found short of his crease. In no time was India reduced from a comfortable 78 for one to 86 for four, with a lot hinging on the remaining batters to keep the weekend and festive mood alive on Saturday.

Until then, however, the fans had a lot to rejoice. Despite Will Young coming good and Daryl Mitchell continuing his love-affair with the Wankhede Stadium, Jadeja came into his element on a turning track. Bowling unchanged from the north end, Jadeja turned his lacklustre form in the series around.

Even though Akash Deep — in place of Jasprit Bumrah — broke the all-leftie opening combination, Rohit stuck with both his off-spinners for most of the opening period. While Washington breached through Latham’s and Rachin’s defence, R. Ashwin went wicketless for seven overs.

Once Ashwin was replaced by Jadeja, the left-arm spinner ensured he had to be persisted with until the innings got over, with the offies alternating from the other end.

He broke the partnership between Mitchell and Young — that was threatening to take the game away — with one that spun and took the latter’s edge to Rohit in the slips. He then followed it up with a quicker one that sneaked through Tom Blundell’s gate.

The double strike ensured India had New Zealand in check, despite Mitchell growing in confidence. With Mitchell Santner being replaced by Ish Sodhi, Mitchell had to bat with a long tail that couldn’t negotiate the challenging conditions.

The scoreboard:

New Zealand — 1st innings: Tom Latham b Washington 28 (44b, 3x4), Devon Conway lbw b Akash 4 (11b, 1x4), Will Young c Rohit b Jadeja 71 (138b, 4x4, 2x6), Rachin Ravindra b Washington 5 (12b), Daryl Mitchell c Rohit b Washington 82 (129b, 3x4, 3x6), Tom Blundell b Jadeja 0 (3b), Glenn Phillips b Jadeja 17 (28b, 1x4), Ish Sodhi lbw b Jadeja 7 (19b, 1x4), Matt Henry b Jadeja 0 (2b), Ajaz Patel lbw b Washington 7 (16b, 1x6), William O’Rourke (not out) 1 (1b); Extras (b-1, lb-3, nb-9): 13; Total (in 65.4 overs): 235.

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Conway, 3.2 overs), 2-59 (Latham, 15.6), 3-72 (Rachin, 19.6), 4-159 (Young, 44.2), 5-159 (Blundell, 44.5), 6-187 (Phillips, 52.6), 7-210 (Sodhi, 60.4), 8-210 (Henry, 60.6), 9-228 (Mitchell, 65.1).

India bowling: Siraj 6-0-16-0, Akash 5-0-22-1, Ashwin 14-0-47-0, Washington 18.4-2-81-4, Jadeja 22-1-65-5.

India – 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ajaz 30 (52b, 4x4), Rohit Sharma c Latham b Henry 18 (18b, 3x4), Shubman Gill (batting) 31 (38b, 2x4, 1x6), Mohammed Siraj lbw b Ajaz 0 (1b), Virat Kohli (run out) 4 (6b, 1x4), Rishabh Pant (batting) 1 (1b); Extras (nb-2): 2; Total (for 4 wkts. in 19 overs): 86.

Fall of wicket: 1-25 (Rohit, 6.5), 2-78 (Jaiswal, 17.2), 3-78 (Siraj, 17.3), 4-84 (Kohli, 18.3).

New Zealand bowling: Henry 5-1-15-1, O’Rourke 2-1-5-0, Ajaz 7-1-33-2, Phillips 4-0-25-0, Rachin 1-0-8-0.

Toss: New Zealand.