Tendulkar’s World Cup win in Laureus Award shortlist

Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one among five contenders for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

The winner will be selected after the third and final round of voting, which will end on February 16.

The moment, titled ‘Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation’, is a reference to the Indian cricket team’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph.

In his sixth attempt, Tendulkar finally tasted success in 2011 as India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. Carried on the shoulders of the Indian team, Tendulkar made a lap of honour, shedding tears of joy after the victory was sealed in his home city of Mumbai.

Earlier, Tendulkar was one of the 20 contenders for the award.

The winner will be announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on February 17 in Berlin.