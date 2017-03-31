Tendulkar ready to coach!

Sachin Tendulkar’s first digital innings in the form of an app named ‘100MB’ has opened up opportunities for a legion of his fans and budding talents to interact with him on matters general and in particular about cricket.

Created by himself and his team SRT Sports Management and developed by JetSynthesys, ‘100MB’ will feature a song that he has sung with playback singer Sonu Nigam. A verse went like this in the AV presentation: Gendh aayi, bhalla ghuma, mara chakha, Sachin, Sachin..nacho nacho,sab cricket wali beat pe, and the full song will be played on his app at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The name of the app ‘100MB’ is an obvious reference to his 100 International centuries for India and one of his nicknames, Master Blaster.

Tendulkar, who arrived for the launch with his wife Anjali, said: “When I retired a lot of people asked me what am I going to do. Well, during my long career spanning 24 years, I met many people, but I also could not many more. I received thousands of letters from them and it was difficult to read and respond to each one of them. And so, my second innings will be the digital innings wherein I can interact with all those people.”

Real time chat show

Tendulkar also said that real time chat show was a possibility. He confirmed that he was ready to coach young cricketers through the app. “I have interacted with junior and senior teams and women’s teams. I have done this before. I have used the social media world of Twitter and Facebook and recently there was tremendous response to my message on ‘Gudi Padwa’ day. I want to engage with my fans. ‘100MB’ is an exclusive platform to connect with me. People will see a different side to me. There is surprise in store for them.”

Someone who has an ear for music, Tendulkar said that it was Anjali’s idea that he should sing a song. “I have been passionate about music for many years now.”