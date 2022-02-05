Tendulkar rates his 200 among his best

Mumbai

Calls India becoming the first team to play its 1000th ODI as a fabulous moment

In his long and illustrious career, Sachin Tendulkar featured in 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012 and witnessed several milestone moments of Indian cricket.

And ahead of India’s iconic 1000th ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Tendulkar — the first batter to score a double hundred in ODIs — shared his thoughts with Sportstar on the milestone match and how the game has evolved over the last few decades.

What are your thoughts ahead of India's 1000th ODI?

I think it is a fabulous moment because (India’s) first ODI was in 1974 (against England). Now, on Sunday, we will be playing our 1000th ODI, the first team to do so. That would have not been possible without the past and the present players, the past and the present officials of the BCCI and all the people who support Indian cricket wholeheartedly.

How has ODIs changed since the advent of T20s?

The biggest transformation has been 2008 onwards when the Indian Premier League (IPL) started.

In 2012-13, the rule was changed where two new balls were introduced with one additional fielder in the ring. If you see, the average scores started going up because there is one extra fielder in the ring and two new balls.

The bowlers’ economy rates have also gone up. The batters are playing more and more new shots and willing to take more chances.

The milestones from your ODI career that you will always cherish?

Nothing beats the World Cup final in 2011. That was the best cricketing day of my life. That’s what you play for. I had the honour and privilege to represent the country for 24 years and the honour of lifting the trophy on behalf of a billion-plus people. The World Cup belongs to a billion-plus people.

Your favourite ODI innings?

The first 200 in the ODI that I scored against South Africa (in Gwalior in 2010) is one of my top ODI innings. Their bowling attack was very good, and they were a very good opposition. That was the first time in the history of ODIs someone scored 200 runs, so that has its own relevance.

Your advice to the current Indian team ahead of this historic moment?

The Indians will be playing against the West Indies, which is a decent team. So, one would have to put the best foot forward and play good cricket. I would like to wish the Indian cricket team best of luck for the series.