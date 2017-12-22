Tendulkar holds forth on sports in the country

Sachin Tendulkar wants India to be a “sport playing” and not just a “sport watching” nation. Not allowed to deliver his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, he posted his views for public consumption through YouTube and Facebook and also shared his thoughts with The Hindu.

“I’ve been pursuing this idea for the last four years with the HRD and sports ministries. We’ve been working on this concept of making India a sporting country. It won’t happen overnight but then we need to create opportunities and platforms for the youth to achieve their dreams,” Tendulkar said.

Having made history at various phases of his cricket career, Tendulkar made a fervent plea to this generation of sportsmen. “Respect and recognise your sporting history. There is nothing wrong in following sporting feats of other nations but also celebrate your own sporting conquests.

“We have a rich sporting history which needs to be shared with the current generation. It can be done by distributing pamphlets on our sporting greats in schools. A lot can be achieved if sport is made a subject in schools. It is time this idea is made a policy.

“You have to identify talent at the age of 4-5 and not past 10. Why do you want to wait until 12 or 13 to decide if the talent is good? The identification must come at 4 or 5. We should also use retired sportsmen by re-employing them in schools so that they share their experience and wisdom. Active sportsmen should be on the field and not in offices doing a 10 to 5 job.”

To push his argument, Tendulkar suggested, “We have to mark pockets from where we can identify talent for a particular sport. I am amazed at the talent that is waiting to be tapped in the north east.

“Look at the heroes they have produced. They are so good in archery, boxing, and football because of abilities like natural reflexes and speed. Punjab and Haryana have champion wrestlers.

“Kerala has wonderful athletes. Goa and Bengal have superb footballers. It is quite possible to get a good wrestler in Kerala, who can be better if he trains at an academy in Haryana or Punjab. A footballer from Mumbai can gain if he trains at an academy in Kerala.”

On the need to share his views now, Tendulkar said, “I always wanted to reach out to youngsters. My role is to interact with them and inspire them. We all need inspiration in our respective fields. We all meet challenges in our journey and emulate our heroes to overcome them. I want to see an India where people want to play more and more and stay healthy and fit.”