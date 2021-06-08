Temporary truce reached, Sri Lanka names squad for England tour

Colombo

08 June 2021 22:49 IST

Cricketers have agreed to compete against England on a tour-specific contract

The Sri Lankan cricketers have agreed to compete against England on a tour-specific contract, but would not sign the annual contracts unless Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) explained the evaluation process.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa, gave his approval for the chosen Sri Lanka squad. It is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs between June 18 and July 4.

Following a stormy round of talks, the players were told by the management that they would either call off the England tour or send a third-string side.

The players told the management they would sign a tour-specific contract, but need more time to sign the annual contracts.

The players had defied a June 3 deadline to sign the contracts, citing lack of transparency in the process.

The squad: Kusal Perera (Capt.), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama.