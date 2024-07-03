ADVERTISEMENT

Team India finally leaves Barbados; open-top bus parade planned for T20 world champions

Updated - July 03, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Mumbai

The squad will meet PM Modi in New Delhi upon arrival on Thursday morning, before leaving for Mumbai to celebrate the win in an open-top bus parade

Amol Karhadkar

Indian contingent seen boarding a chartered flight to New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados, on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India men’s T20 World Cup-winning squad will have an extended celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai on July 4, upon its arrival from Barbados through a chartered flight.

Having been stuck in Barbados due to a hurricane, India’s contingent boarded a chartered flight on Wednesday afternoon. The Hindu understands that the squad will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in New Delhi on Thursday morning before boarding a chartered flight for Mumbai. 

ALSO READ: 2024 T20 World Cup: Analysis of a famous Indian victory

An encore of the celebrations after the 2007 World T20 triumph has been planned, albeit on a smaller scale. The squad will display the trophy to the fans during a short kilometre-long symbolic open-top bus parade on the iconic Marine Drive. The parade is likely to start at the National Centre for Performing Arts and culminate at the Wankhede Stadium. 

The Wankhede Stadium will witness a function with the squad and the BCCI office-bearers in attendance. It is yet to be confirmed whether the doors of the Wankhede Stadium will be thrown open to the public. 

